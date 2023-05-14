RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Down 17.6% in April

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ:RNXT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 53,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,098. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.01. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.

RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenovoRx will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in RenovoRx by 35.6% during the fourth quarter. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC now owns 15,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,009 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new position in shares of RenovoRx in the first quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC purchased a new position in RenovoRx during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. 13.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.

