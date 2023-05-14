RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT) Short Interest Down 17.6% in April

RenovoRx, Inc. (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, a decline of 17.6% from the April 15th total of 31,300 shares. Currently, 0.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 53,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
RenovoRx Price Performance
NASDAQ:RNXT traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. The stock had a trading volume of 53,329 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,098. The company has a market capitalization of $18.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.84 and a beta of -0.01. RenovoRx has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $5.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.84.
RenovoRx (NASDAQ:RNXT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.03. Sell-side analysts anticipate that RenovoRx will post -0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.
RenovoRx Company Profile
RenovoRx, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapies for the treatment of solid tumors. Its lead product candidate is RenovoGem, a drug and device combination consisting of intra-arterial gemcitabine and RenovoCath that is in Phase III clinical trials for the locally advanced pancreatic cancer.
