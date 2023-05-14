Request (REQ) Price Down 3.6% Over Last Week

Request (REQ) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on May 14th. Request has a market capitalization of $88.86 million and $663,038.48 worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Request token can currently be purchased for about $0.0889 or 0.00000329 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.97 or 0.00007279 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.56 or 0.00020584 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.78 or 0.00025104 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000096 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.00 or 0.00018511 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $27,021.38 or 1.00044048 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000926 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0271 or 0.00000100 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0256 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Request Profile

Request (REQ) is a token. It launched on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Request is request.network. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0877704 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $742,533.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

