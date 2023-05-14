Request (REQ) Trading Down 2.2% Over Last 7 Days

Request (REQ) traded up 1.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Request has a market cap of $89.30 million and approximately $1.09 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Request has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. One Request token can currently be bought for $0.0893 or 0.00000332 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Request

REQ is a token. It was first traded on September 12th, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,755,996 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,877,117 tokens. The Reddit community for Request is https://reddit.com/r/requestnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Request’s official message board is blog.request.network. Request’s official Twitter account is @requestnetwork. The official website for Request is request.network.

Request Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Request (REQ) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017and operates on the Ethereum platform. Request has a current supply of 999,755,995.5059617 with 999,755,994.6659616 in circulation. The last known price of Request is 0.0877704 USD and is down -1.58 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 98 active market(s) with $742,533.57 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://request.network/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Request should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Request using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

