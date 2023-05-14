Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP) Cut to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Resources Connection (NASDAQ:RGP – Get Rating) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday.

RGP has been the topic of a number of other reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Resources Connection from $18.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Resources Connection Trading Up 1.4 %

NASDAQ RGP opened at $15.06 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.45. Resources Connection has a 12-month low of $14.03 and a 12-month high of $23.18. The company has a market cap of $506.02 million, a P/E ratio of 8.10 and a beta of 0.71.

Resources Connection Dividend Announcement

Resources Connection ( NASDAQ:RGP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The company reported $0.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.16. Resources Connection had a net margin of 7.81% and a return on equity of 17.01%. The business had revenue of $186.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $183.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Resources Connection’s revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Resources Connection will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.72%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. Resources Connection’s payout ratio is 30.11%.

Insider Transactions at Resources Connection

In other news, Director Donald B. Murray sold 70,000 shares of Resources Connection stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.52, for a total transaction of $1,016,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 20,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $304,455.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 8.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Resources Connection

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Resources Connection by 483.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in Resources Connection by 41.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,659 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 783 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Resources Connection in the 1st quarter valued at about $68,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,060 shares during the period. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Resources Connection by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 6,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,097 shares during the period. 84.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Resources Connection Company Profile

Resources Connection Inc engages in the provision of business consulting services. It offers consulting and business initiative support services to its global client base in the areas of accounting, finance, corporate governance risk and compliance management, corporate advisory strategic communications and restructuring, information management, human capital, supply chain management, healthcare solutions, and legal and regulatory.

Featured Articles

