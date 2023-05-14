Reviewing Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS)

Relay Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TARS – Get Rating) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Risk & Volatility

Relay Therapeutics has a beta of 1.3, indicating that its share price is 30% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 0.64, indicating that its share price is 36% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

76.8% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by institutional investors. 4.4% of Relay Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 33.1% of Tarsus Pharmaceuticals shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Relay Therapeutics -27,163.46% -35.73% -30.77% Tarsus Pharmaceuticals N/A -32.41% -27.64%

Analyst Recommendations

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for Relay Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Relay Therapeutics 0 2 6 1 2.89 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals 0 0 2 0 3.00

Relay Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $29.25, indicating a potential upside of 185.37%. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $41.00, indicating a potential upside of 148.64%. Given Relay Therapeutics’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Relay Therapeutics is more favorable than Tarsus Pharmaceuticals.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Relay Therapeutics and Tarsus Pharmaceuticals’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Relay Therapeutics $1.19 million 1,049.27 -$290.51 million ($2.81) -3.65 Tarsus Pharmaceuticals $25.82 million 17.08 -$62.09 million ($2.45) -6.73

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals has higher revenue and earnings than Relay Therapeutics. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Relay Therapeutics, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Summary

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals beats Relay Therapeutics on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Relay Therapeutics

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors. It has collaboration and license agreements with D. E. Shaw Research, LLC to research certain biological targets through the use of D. E. Shaw Research computational modeling capabilities focused on analysis of protein motion to develop and commercialize compounds and products directed to such targets; and Genentech, Inc. for the development and commercialization of RLY-1971. The company was formerly known as Allostery, Inc. and changed its name to Relay Therapeutics, Inc. in December 2015. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. was incorporated in 2015 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Tarsus Pharmaceuticals

Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapeutic candidates for ophthalmic conditions. Its lead product candidate is TP-03, a novel therapeutic that is in Phase III for the treatment of blepharitis caused by the infestation of Demodex mites, as well as to treat meibomian gland disease. The company is also developing TP-04 for the treatment of rosacea; and TP-05 for Lyme prophylaxis and community malaria reduction. In addition, the company develops lotilaner to address diseases across therapeutic categories in human medicine, including eye care, dermatology, and other diseases. Tarsus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was incorporated in 2016 and is headquartered in Irvine, California.

