RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 6,700 shares, a decline of 18.3% from the April 15th total of 8,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

RF Acquisition Price Performance

Shares of RFACW remained flat at $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 25,213 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,298. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $0.03 and its 200-day moving average is $0.02. RF Acquisition has a 12-month low of $0.01 and a 12-month high of $0.11.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RF Acquisition

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in RF Acquisition stock. Mangrove Partners grew its position in shares of RF Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:RFACW – Get Rating) by 90.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 950,100 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 450,100 shares during the quarter. Mangrove Partners’ holdings in RF Acquisition were worth $9,377,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About RF Acquisition

RF Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses in financial services, media, technology, retail, interpersonal communication, transportation, and education sectors.

