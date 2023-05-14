RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) Price Target Cut to $54.00 by Analysts at Northland Securities

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Northland Securities from $63.00 to $54.00 in a research report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of RingCentral from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of RingCentral from $40.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of RingCentral in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $47.39.

RingCentral Trading Down 4.7 %

RingCentral stock opened at $27.40 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a 1-year low of $25.32 and a 1-year high of $69.79. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19.

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. The business had revenue of $524.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $528.41 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total transaction of $102,887.04. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,899,198.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sonalee Elizabeth Parekh sold 4,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.90, for a total transaction of $182,433.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 129,005 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,760,284.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock worth $458,254. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the first quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in RingCentral during the third quarter worth $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its holdings in RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its holdings in RingCentral by 40,375.0% during the first quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

