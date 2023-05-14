RingCentral (NYSE:RNG) PT Lowered to $50.00

RingCentral (NYSE:RNG – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RNG has been the topic of a number of other reports. KeyCorp cut their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $62.00 to $40.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of RingCentral from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut their target price on RingCentral from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on RingCentral from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on RingCentral from $50.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, RingCentral presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $47.39.

Get RingCentral alerts:

RingCentral Stock Down 4.7 %

Shares of NYSE:RNG opened at $27.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a PE ratio of -2.97 and a beta of 0.94. RingCentral has a fifty-two week low of $25.32 and a fifty-two week high of $69.79. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.19.

Insider Activity at RingCentral

RingCentral ( NYSE:RNG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The software maker reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $524.75 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.41 million. RingCentral had a negative net margin of 44.22% and a negative return on equity of 765.97%. As a group, research analysts forecast that RingCentral will post -0.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 127,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other RingCentral news, COO Mohammed Katibeh sold 4,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.43, for a total value of $172,933.21. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 127,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,628,868.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Vaibhav Agarwal sold 2,614 shares of RingCentral stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.36, for a total value of $102,887.04. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 99,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,899,198.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 12,305 shares of company stock valued at $458,254. Company insiders own 6.49% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Cornerstone Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in RingCentral in the first quarter worth $26,000. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of RingCentral in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of RingCentral during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its holdings in shares of RingCentral by 17,125.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,378 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 1,370 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of RingCentral by 40,375.0% in the 1st quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 1,619 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 1,615 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.09% of the company’s stock.

About RingCentral

(Get Rating)

RingCentral, Inc engages in the provision of global enterprise cloud communications and collaboration solutions. The firm’s solutions provide a single user identity across multiple locations and devices, including smartphones, tablets, PCs and desk phones, and allows for communication across multiple modes, including high-definition voice, video, SMS, messaging and collaboration, conferencing, online meetings and fax.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for RingCentral Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RingCentral and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.