Ripio Credit Network (RCN) Price Up 3.9% Over Last Week

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded down 0.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 14th. Ripio Credit Network has a market capitalization of $1.10 million and $10,810.16 worth of Ripio Credit Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Ripio Credit Network has traded 3.9% higher against the US dollar. One Ripio Credit Network token can currently be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Ripio Credit Network alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00007168 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.57 or 0.00020762 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.74 or 0.00025142 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0250 or 0.00000093 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.95 or 0.00018480 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $26,831.99 or 1.00084921 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000911 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000101 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0253 or 0.00000094 BTC.

About Ripio Credit Network

RCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on October 24th, 2017. Ripio Credit Network’s total supply is 999,942,647 tokens and its circulating supply is 508,404,746 tokens. The Reddit community for Ripio Credit Network is https://reddit.com/r/rcn_token and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ripio Credit Network is medium.com/rcnblog. Ripio Credit Network’s official Twitter account is @rcnfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Ripio Credit Network is rcn.finance.

Ripio Credit Network Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ripio Credit Network (RCN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ripio Credit Network has a current supply of 999,942,647.353 with 508,404,745.75 in circulation. The last known price of Ripio Credit Network is 0.00214927 USD and is down -1.00 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 15 active market(s) with $10,807.17 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://rcn.finance/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ripio Credit Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ripio Credit Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ripio Credit Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Ripio Credit Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Ripio Credit Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.