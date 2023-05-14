RIT Capital Partners (LON:RCP) Share Price Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,931.54

RIT Capital Partners plc (LON:RCP – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 1,931.54 ($24.37) and traded as high as GBX 1,998 ($25.21). RIT Capital Partners shares last traded at GBX 1,966 ($24.81), with a volume of 374,305 shares traded.

RIT Capital Partners Stock Down 1.1 %

The firm has a market cap of £3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -527.08 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.04, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,931.54 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 2,034.38.

RIT Capital Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th were given a dividend of GBX 19 ($0.24) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.99%. This is a boost from RIT Capital Partners’s previous dividend of $18.50. RIT Capital Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,018.77%.

Insider Buying and Selling

About RIT Capital Partners

In other news, insider Philippe Costeletos bought 20,860 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 2,005 ($25.30) per share, for a total transaction of £418,243 ($527,751.42). Also, insider James Leigh-Pemberton acquired 5,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, March 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of GBX 1,910 ($24.10) per share, for a total transaction of £99,320 ($125,324.92). 38.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RIT Capital Partners plc is a self-managed investment trust. The firm invests in the public equity and currency markets across the globe. It also invests in private investments and equity funds. The firm benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the RPI plus 3% and MSCI All Country World Index (50% Sterling).

