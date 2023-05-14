Roblox (NYSE:RBLX) PT Raised to $60.00

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by BTIG Research from $55.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

RBLX has been the topic of several other reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on Roblox from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Roblox from $44.00 to $40.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on Roblox from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $53.00 price objective on shares of Roblox in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Roblox from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.72.

Get Roblox alerts:

Roblox Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of RBLX opened at $39.36 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -25.39 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $36.97. Roblox has a 52 week low of $23.88 and a 52 week high of $53.88.

Insider Activity

Roblox ( NYSE:RBLX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.07. Roblox had a negative return on equity of 200.01% and a negative net margin of 41.54%. The business had revenue of $899.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.71 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.25) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Roblox will post -1.82 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Roblox news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total transaction of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1 shares in the company, valued at $38.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO David Baszucki sold 550,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $20,977,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Manuel Bronstein sold 28,722 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.85, for a total transaction of $1,087,127.70. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 712,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,961,955.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 639,381 shares of company stock valued at $24,436,353 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 27.67% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Roblox

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Roblox by 4.9% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 6,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Roblox by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in Roblox by 27.2% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Roblox by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $550,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.36% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform. The company offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D digital world; Roblox Education for learning experiences; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the human co-experience platform.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.