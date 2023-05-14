Rock Point Advisors LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD)

Rock Point Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 380,900 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 36,275 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock worth $2,266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 4.8% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 29,493 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 92.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,691 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,772 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 30,422 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,827 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 90,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after acquiring an additional 2,022 shares during the period. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 15.0% during the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 17,750 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after buying an additional 2,315 shares during the period. 88.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Great Lakes Dredge & Dock

In related news, Director Ryan Levenson bought 66,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $6.05 per share, for a total transaction of $399,300.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 66,100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $399,905. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Trading Down 2.4 %

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th.

Shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock stock traded down $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $6.02. The stock had a trading volume of 408,116 shares, compared to its average volume of 598,465. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.19. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. has a 1 year low of $4.74 and a 1 year high of $15.40. The company has a market capitalization of $399.82 million, a PE ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a negative return on equity of 10.88% and a negative net margin of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $146.66 million during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Co. will post 0.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Company Profile

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corp. engages in the provision of dredging services. The company was founded by William A. Lydon and Frederick C. Drews in 1890 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

