Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $1.41 Million Stock Holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) by 40.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 148,707 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,786 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Warner Bros. Discovery were worth $1,410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WBD. JCIC Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the third quarter worth $25,000. Peoples Financial Services CORP. acquired a new stake in shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Warner Bros. Discovery during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co bought a new stake in Warner Bros. Discovery in the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. 55.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Warner Bros. Discovery alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have issued reports on WBD. Macquarie boosted their price target on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial began coverage on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, April 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Warner Bros. Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Finally, 22nd Century Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Warner Bros. Discovery in a research note on Monday, May 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Warner Bros. Discovery has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.18.

Warner Bros. Discovery Stock Up 1.1 %

WBD stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $12.51. The stock had a trading volume of 18,621,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 20,050,762. The firm has a market cap of $30.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50-day moving average of $14.05 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.95. Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. has a 52-week low of $8.82 and a 52-week high of $18.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.93.

Warner Bros. Discovery (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.45. The firm had revenue of $11.01 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.03 billion. Warner Bros. Discovery had a positive return on equity of 3.24% and a negative net margin of 21.51%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Warner Bros. Discovery Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc operates as a media and entertainment company. It creates and distributes a portfolio of content and brands across television, film, and streaming. Its brands and products include Discovery Channel, discovery+, CNN, CNN+, DC, Eurosport, HBO, HBO Max, HGTV, Food Network, Investigation Discovery, TLC, TNT, TBS, truTV, Travel Channel, MotorTrend, Animal Planet, Science Channel, Warner Bros.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Warner Bros. Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Bros. Discovery and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.