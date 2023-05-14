Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $1.88 Million Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lowered its position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Get Rating) by 49.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 101,890 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 100,279 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $1,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in T. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC raised its stake in AT&T by 12.2% during the first quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 17,888 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 1,941 shares in the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 62.3% in the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 24,628 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 9,450 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 23.1% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,099,843 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,983,000 after buying an additional 206,434 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 5.5% in the first quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 476,601 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,262,000 after buying an additional 25,028 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P raised its holdings in shares of AT&T by 1,191.3% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 12,706 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $300,000 after buying an additional 11,722 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.86% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. TD Cowen dropped their price objective on AT&T from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 21st. HSBC raised AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Barclays reduced their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on AT&T from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on AT&T from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, AT&T has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.89.

T traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $17.03. 27,280,574 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,837,613. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $18.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.46 and a 1-year high of $21.53.

AT&T (NYSE:T – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $30.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.22 billion. AT&T had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a positive return on equity of 15.47%. The business’s revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.77 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AT&T Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were paid a $0.2775 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -87.40%.

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the Communications and Latin America segments. The Communications segment offers services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S. territories, and businesses globally.

