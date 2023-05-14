Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $3.64 Million Stock Holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Rock Point Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 71,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $3,638,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Lam Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Mendota Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Pfizer

In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc acquired 1,811,594 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $2.76 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,952,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Pfizer Inc bought 1,811,594 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $2.76 per share, with a total value of $4,999,999.44. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 5,952,263 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,428,245.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $38.42 per share, for a total transaction of $38,420.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $192,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,813,594 shares of company stock worth $5,076,999. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Pfizer Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE PFE traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $37.35. The company had a trading volume of 16,541,294 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,515,143. The company has a market capitalization of $210.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.01 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Pfizer Inc. has a one year low of $37.21 and a one year high of $54.93.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $18.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.49 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.46% and a net margin of 31.25%. Pfizer’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.62 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.28%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $50.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Monday, March 6th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $38.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $47.33.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

