Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $313,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Rock Point Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,734 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in General Electric were worth $313,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in General Electric by 10.0% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 305,384 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $27,925,000 after buying an additional 27,682 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $1,518,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in General Electric by 2.9% during the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,748 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,075,000 after buying an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $388,000. Finally, West Family Investments Inc. acquired a new position in General Electric during the first quarter worth $230,000. 70.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other General Electric news, SVP Scott Strazik sold 173,873 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.56, for a total value of $17,310,795.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,580,238.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Thomas S. Timko sold 7,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.82, for a total transaction of $731,348.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 20,953 shares in the company, valued at $2,112,481.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

GE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of General Electric from $100.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of General Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, April 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of General Electric from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on shares of General Electric from $98.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, General Electric presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.20.

GE stock traded down $0.71 during trading on Friday, reaching $98.80. 3,458,028 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,447,103. The company has a 50-day moving average of $95.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.58. The company has a market capitalization of $107.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.27. General Electric has a twelve month low of $46.55 and a twelve month high of $102.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.14. General Electric had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 9.45%. The firm had revenue of $14.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.46 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that General Electric will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Co engages in the provision of commercial and military aircraft engines and systems, wind, and other renewable energy generation equipment and grid solutions, and gas, steam, nuclear, and other power generation equipment. It operates through the following segments: Aviation, Healthcare, Renewable Energy, and Power.

