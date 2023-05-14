Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $4.13 Million Stock Holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Rock Point Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 129,349 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Corning makes up 1.4% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Corning were worth $4,131,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of Corning by 2.9% in the third quarter. Capital Financial Services LLC now owns 10,525 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $305,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Buffington Mohr McNeal raised its position in Corning by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Buffington Mohr McNeal now owns 33,604 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC raised its position in Corning by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Garrison Point Advisors LLC now owns 9,535 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $305,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. raised its position in Corning by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Argus Investors Counsel Inc. now owns 41,867 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Main Street Financial Solutions LLC raised its position in Corning by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC now owns 7,979 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $255,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Anne Mullins sold 49,882 shares of Corning stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.34, for a total transaction of $1,563,301.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total transaction of $700,199.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 135,198 shares of company stock worth $4,405,084. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Corning Stock Performance

Shares of GLW stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $30.99. The stock had a trading volume of 2,636,385 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,435,247. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $33.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.24, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.06. Corning Incorporated has a 12 month low of $28.98 and a 12 month high of $37.73.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The electronics maker reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.35 billion. Corning had a net margin of 6.66% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The business’s revenue was down 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.54 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Corning Incorporated will post 1.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 31st will be given a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 30th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is 105.66%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLW. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Corning from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.89.

Corning Company Profile

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

