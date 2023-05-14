Rock Point Advisors LLC Has $5.81 Million Holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Rock Point Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,750 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 317 shares during the period. Stryker comprises 2.0% of Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $5,807,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in Stryker by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 8,786 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $2,148,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 7,818 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,911,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.0% during the first quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 1,533 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Alera Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,276 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $801,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stryker by 3.9% during the third quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,264 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Stryker alerts:

Stryker Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:SYK traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $285.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 738,509 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,321,114. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $284.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $259.47. Stryker Co. has a 1 year low of $188.84 and a 1 year high of $306.56. The company has a market capitalization of $108.37 billion, a PE ratio of 41.55, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Stryker Dividend Announcement

Stryker ( NYSE:SYK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 1st. The medical technology company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.56 billion. Stryker had a return on equity of 22.17% and a net margin of 13.86%. Stryker’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Stryker Co. will post 10.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.05%. Stryker’s payout ratio is 43.67%.

Insider Transactions at Stryker

In other news, Director Allan C. Golston sold 5,459 shares of Stryker stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.27, for a total value of $1,437,190.93. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,537 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,885.99. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently weighed in on SYK shares. Argus boosted their price target on Stryker from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. UBS Group assumed coverage on Stryker in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $287.00 target price on the stock. Loop Capital upped their target price on Stryker from $290.00 to $312.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their target price on Stryker from $275.00 to $336.00 in a report on Sunday, April 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target on shares of Stryker in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stryker currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $300.86.

Stryker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Stryker Corp. is a medical technology company, which engages in the provision of innovative products and services that help improve patient and healthcare outcomes. It operates under the MedSurg and Neurotechnology, and Orthopaedics and Spine segments. The MedSurg and Neurotechnology segment includes surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopic and communications systems, patient handling, emergency medical equipment, intensive care disposable products, clinical communication, workflow solutions, products for the treatment of acute ischemic and hemorrhagic stroke, traditional brain, and open skull based surgical procedures, orthobiologic, and biosurgery.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Stryker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stryker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.