Rock Point Advisors LLC Sells 400 Shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX)

Rock Point Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Relx Plc (NYSE:RELX – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. Rock Point Advisors LLC’s holdings in Relx were worth $248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Relx during the third quarter worth about $36,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in Relx by 84.3% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 1,802 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 824 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. raised its position in Relx by 43.2% during the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 2,048 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Relx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $72,000. 3.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Relx Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of RELX stock traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $31.01. The stock had a trading volume of 488,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 823,931. Relx Plc has a 1 year low of $23.39 and a 1 year high of $33.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $31.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.67.

Relx Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th will be issued a $0.466 dividend. This is a boost from Relx’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.44. This represents a yield of 2%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 27th.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Relx in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lowered Relx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,800 ($35.33) to GBX 2,860 ($36.09) in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on Relx from GBX 2,840 ($35.84) to GBX 3,100 ($39.12) in a research report on Friday, April 14th.

Relx Profile

RELX Plc engages in provision of information and analytics solutions for professional and business customers across industries. It operates through the following business segments: Scientific, Technical & Medical; Risk & Business Analytics; Legal; and Exhibitions. The Scientific, Technical & Medical segment is a global information analytics business that helps institutions and professionals advance healthcare, open science, and improve performance for the benefit of humanity.

