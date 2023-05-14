Royal Bank of Canada Lowers George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF) Price Target to C$214.00

George Weston (OTCMKTS:WNGRF – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Royal Bank of Canada from C$215.00 to C$214.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on WNGRF. Desjardins lifted their price target on shares of George Weston from C$189.00 to C$192.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Monday, February 27th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of George Weston to C$183.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of George Weston from C$172.00 to C$180.00 in a report on Thursday, March 2nd.

George Weston Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS WNGRF opened at $126.05 on Wednesday. George Weston has a 1 year low of $99.16 and a 1 year high of $134.81. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $128.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $125.28. The firm has a market cap of $17.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.97 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 1.36.

George Weston Company Profile

George Weston ( OTCMKTS:WNGRF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. George Weston had a net margin of 3.23% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $10.42 billion for the quarter.

George Weston Ltd. engages in the food processing and distribution of fresh and frozen baked goods. It operates through the following segments: Loblaw Companies Limited (Loblaw), Choice Properties Real Estate Investment Trust (Choice Properties), and Other and Intersegment. The Loblaw segment stands for Loblaw Companies Ltd., which refers to the retail of food and drugs and provision of financial services.

