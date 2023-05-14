Royal Bank of Canada Raises Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK) Price Target to $250.00

Verisk Analytics (NASDAQ:VRSK – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Royal Bank of Canada from $210.00 to $250.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on VRSK. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Verisk Analytics from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. 888 restated a maintains rating on shares of Verisk Analytics in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Verisk Analytics from $165.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Verisk Analytics from $181.00 to $186.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Redburn Partners raised shares of Verisk Analytics from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, March 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Verisk Analytics currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $215.50.

Verisk Analytics Stock Performance

Shares of VRSK stock opened at $215.01 on Thursday. Verisk Analytics has a 52 week low of $156.05 and a 52 week high of $216.60. The company has a market cap of $31.13 billion, a PE ratio of 67.19, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.65. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $192.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.18.

Verisk Analytics Announces Dividend

Verisk Analytics ( NASDAQ:VRSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.10. Verisk Analytics had a net margin of 18.19% and a return on equity of 57.53%. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $633.56 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. Verisk Analytics’s revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Verisk Analytics will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. Verisk Analytics’s dividend payout ratio is 42.50%.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of Verisk Analytics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,134,379.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Verisk Analytics news, Director Christopher M. Foskett sold 6,733 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,211,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,327 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,658,860. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO David J. Grover sold 4,411 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.65, for a total value of $796,847.15. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 11,815 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,134,379.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 16,056 shares of company stock valued at $2,904,589. Company insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Verisk Analytics

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics during the first quarter worth $25,000. Fiduciary Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Verisk Analytics in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Verisk Analytics during the 1st quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. acquired a new position in Verisk Analytics in the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Verisk Analytics Company Profile

Verisk Analytics, Inc engages in the provision of data analytics services. It serves insurance customers and focuses on the prediction of loss, the selection and pricing of risk, and compliance. The company was founded in 1971 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

