Safe Trading Down 23.6% This Week (SAFE)

Safe (SAFE) traded up 2.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. In the last seven days, Safe has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Safe coin can now be purchased for approximately $8.18 or 0.00030405 BTC on exchanges. Safe has a market capitalization of $170.48 million and approximately $178,438.39 worth of Safe was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Safe alerts:

Compound (COMP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.88 or 0.00129615 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.37 or 0.00064557 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.91 or 0.00040549 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003735 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000527 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0299 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Safe Coin Profile

Safe (SAFE) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. Safe’s total supply is 29,600,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,835,499 coins. The official website for Safe is www.anwang.com. The Reddit community for Safe is https://reddit.com/r/safeanwang and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Safe’s official Twitter account is @safeanwang and its Facebook page is accessible here. Safe’s official message board is www.anwang.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Safe (SAFE) is a cryptocurrency . Safe has a current supply of 29,600,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Safe is 8.51981243 USD and is down -0.29 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 5 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.anwang.com/.”

Safe Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Safe directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Safe should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Safe using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Safe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Safe and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.