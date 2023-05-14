Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY) Short Interest Up 29.5% in April

Samsonite International S.A. (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 31,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Samsonite International Stock Down 3.0 %

OTCMKTS:SMSEY traded down $0.44 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $14.56. 1,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,391. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.00. Samsonite International has a twelve month low of $9.40 and a twelve month high of $16.21. The company has a market capitalization of $4.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 0.47.

Samsonite International (OTCMKTS:SMSEY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 15th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter. Samsonite International had a return on equity of 36.15% and a net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $818.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $860.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Samsonite International will post 0.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Samsonite International

Samsonite International SA engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of lifestyle bags. Its products include luggage, business and computer bags, outdoor and casual bags, travel accessories, and slim protective cases for personal electronic devices. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, Asia, Europe, Latin America, and Corporate.

