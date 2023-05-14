Sanford C. Bernstein Lowers The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) Price Target to $23.00

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Sanford C. Bernstein from $30.00 to $23.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on HAIN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered The Hain Celestial Group from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. StockNews.com raised shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Mizuho reissued a neutral rating and set a $16.00 price objective on shares of The Hain Celestial Group in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $24.00.

The Hain Celestial Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $14.13 on Wednesday. The Hain Celestial Group has a 1 year low of $14.00 and a 1 year high of $28.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 2.46 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.26 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On The Hain Celestial Group

The Hain Celestial Group ( NASDAQ:HAIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $455.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $485.34 million. The Hain Celestial Group had a return on equity of 5.92% and a net margin of 2.45%. The company’s revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. On average, analysts expect that The Hain Celestial Group will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 2,379.3% during the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 1,380 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter worth $27,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 97.6% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 3,366.7% in the 3rd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,717 shares during the last quarter. 95.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. It operates through North America and International geographical segments. The North America segment consists of the United States and Canada. The International segment includes United Kingdom, Ella’s Kitchen UK, and Europe.

