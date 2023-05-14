Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO) PT Lowered to $8.00

Sangamo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SGMO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Truist Financial from $16.00 to $8.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $22.00 to $13.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $1.50 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Wedbush raised shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from a neutral rating to an outperform rating and set a $16.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics from $4.20 to $3.90 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sangamo Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a sell rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $8.91.

Sangamo Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of SGMO opened at $1.31 on Wednesday. Sangamo Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $1.18 and a 52 week high of $6.42. The firm has a market cap of $225.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.05 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.82.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:SGMO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.36) by $0.04. Sangamo Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 172.76% and a negative return on equity of 61.19%. The firm had revenue of $27.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.86 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.26) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Sangamo Therapeutics will post -1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC increased its holdings in Sangamo Therapeutics by 31.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 10,205 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,445 shares in the last quarter. New Harbor Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $51,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the first quarter valued at $66,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics by 617.1% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 11,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 10,132 shares during the period. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Sangamo Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $59,000. Institutional investors own 59.34% of the company’s stock.

About Sangamo Therapeutics

Sangamo Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the research and development of zinc finger proteins. It focuses on three therapeutic areas: inherited metabolic diseases, central nervous system, and diseases and immunology, which comprises inflammatory and autoimmune diseases.

