Secret (SIE) Reaches One Day Volume of $5,801.61

Secret (SIE) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on May 14th. Over the last seven days, Secret has traded down 4.8% against the U.S. dollar. Secret has a total market cap of $13.81 million and approximately $5,801.61 worth of Secret was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Secret token can currently be bought for $0.0046 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Decred (DCR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.51 or 0.00064394 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.08 or 0.00129012 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00033126 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $10.99 or 0.00040429 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00003722 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000524 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0319 or 0.00000117 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000215 BTC.

About Secret

Secret is a PoW/PoS token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 31st, 2018. Secret’s official message board is forum.scrt.network. Secret’s official Twitter account is @secret_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. Secret’s official website is www.secret.dev.

Secret Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Secret (SIE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Secret has a current supply of 0. The last known price of Secret is 0.00467701 USD and is down -3.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 6 active market(s) with $6,184.62 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.secret.dev/.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Secret directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Secret should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Secret using one of the exchanges listed above.

