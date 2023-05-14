SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,660,000 shares, an increase of 20.3% from the April 15th total of 1,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 456,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 3.6 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Insider Transactions at SEI Investments

In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total value of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,749,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $484,732,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 15,659 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.06, for a total value of $877,843.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 8,568,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,329,255.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alfred P. West, Jr. sold 36,462 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.40, for a total transaction of $2,019,994.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 8,749,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $484,732,659.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 153,021 shares of company stock valued at $8,684,881 in the last ninety days. 25.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On SEI Investments

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SEIC. 1832 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 18,084 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,041,000 after buying an additional 4,565 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 292.5% in the 1st quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 204,431 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,765,000 after buying an additional 152,342 shares during the period. Candriam S.C.A. bought a new position in SEI Investments in the 1st quarter worth $344,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,770,720 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $677,405,000 after buying an additional 311,552 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in SEI Investments by 13.0% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 73,627 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,237,000 after buying an additional 8,446 shares during the period. 69.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SEI Investments Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SEIC traded up $0.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $58.76. The company had a trading volume of 390,703 shares, compared to its average volume of 470,251. The company has a market cap of $7.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.40, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.01. SEI Investments has a 12-month low of $46.30 and a 12-month high of $64.69. The company has a fifty day moving average of $57.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $59.24.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.82 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $469.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $468.79 million. SEI Investments had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 20.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.36 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that SEI Investments will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SEI Investments announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, April 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $250.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the asset manager to repurchase up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SEIC shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.80.

About SEI Investments

SEI Investments Co engages in the provision of investment processing, investment management and investment operations platforms. It operates through the following business segments: Private Banks, Investment Advisors, Institutional Investors, Investment Managers, and Investments in New Businesses. The Private Banks segment provides outsourced investment processing and investment management platforms to banks and trust institutions, independent wealth advisers and financial advisors worldwide.

