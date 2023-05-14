Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Short Interest Update

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,663,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Sharing Services Global Price Performance
Shares of SHRG opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Sharing Services Global has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.
Sharing Services Global Company Profile
