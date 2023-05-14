Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG) Short Interest Update

Sharing Services Global Co. (OTCMKTS:SHRG – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 15.6% from the April 15th total of 4,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 2,663,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of SHRG opened at $0.01 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $0.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.02. Sharing Services Global has a 1-year low of $0.00 and a 1-year high of $0.04.

Sharing Services Global Corp. engages in the marketing and distribution of health and wellness products primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through the Health and Wellness Products, and Other segments. The company was founded on April 24, 2015 and is headquartered in Plano, TX.

