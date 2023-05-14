Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT) Short Interest Down 16.1% in April

Shift Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,830,000 shares, a drop of 16.1% from the April 15th total of 2,180,000 shares. Currently, 16.1% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 342,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.3 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Piper Sandler downgraded Shift Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1.20.

Get Shift Technologies alerts:

Shift Technologies Trading Down 14.1 %

Shares of SFT stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $1.58. The stock had a trading volume of 277,137 shares, compared to its average volume of 384,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.37 and its 200-day moving average is $0.65. The firm has a market cap of $27.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.07 and a beta of 1.59. Shift Technologies has a 1-year low of $1.06 and a 1-year high of $15.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Shift Technologies ( NASDAQ:SFT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The company reported ($3.65) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($5.07) by $1.42. The firm had revenue of $65.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.28 million. On average, analysts forecast that Shift Technologies will post -9.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Shift Technologies news, major shareholder Maruthi Jd Venkata purchased 42,423 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.63 per share, with a total value of $69,149.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 1,764,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,876,865.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders acquired 214,567 shares of company stock valued at $275,229. Insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Shift Technologies

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SFT. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Shift Technologies by 537.9% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,560 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Shift Technologies by 92.7% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 60,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 29,254 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Shift Technologies in the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. 21.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Shift Technologies

(Get Rating)

Shift Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an ecommerce platform for buying and selling used cars. The company operates in two segments, Retail and Wholesale. It engages in the retail sale of used vehicles through its platform that enables mobile digital transaction, such as at-home car searching, scheduling an on-demand test drive, and purchasing at home or at the preferred site of a test drive, as well as provides financing and services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Shift Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shift Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.