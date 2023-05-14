Short Interest in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Expands By 42.9%

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.

51Talk Online Education Group Trading Down 4.9 %

Shares of NYSE COE opened at $5.87 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.

Get 51Talk Online Education Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On 51Talk Online Education Group

51Talk Online Education Group Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in COE. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of 51Talk Online Education Group by 179.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 5,028 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 193.2% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 55,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 36,885 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in 51Talk Online Education Group by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 290,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after acquiring an additional 7,000 shares during the period. 15.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 51Talk Online Education Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.