Short Interest in 51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE) Expands By 42.9%

51Talk Online Education Group (NYSE:COE – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 12,000 shares, an increase of 42.9% from the April 15th total of 8,400 shares. Approximately 0.5% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 7,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.6 days.
Shares of NYSE COE opened at $5.87 on Friday. 51Talk Online Education Group has a twelve month low of $4.00 and a twelve month high of $9.08. The company has a market capitalization of $32.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.48 and a beta of -0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.15.
A number of equities analysts have issued reports on COE shares. StockNews.com started coverage on 51Talk Online Education Group in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered 51Talk Online Education Group from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st.
51Talk Online Education Group engages in the operation of an online education platform in China. It operates under the China and Philippines geographical segments. Its online and mobile education platforms enable students across China to take live interactive english lessons with overseas foreign teachers on demand.
