Short Interest in AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX) Decreases By 14.4%

AdvanSix Inc. (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 369,600 shares, a decrease of 14.4% from the April 15th total of 431,900 shares. Currently, 1.4% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 162,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days.

Insider Activity at AdvanSix

In related news, insider Christopher Gramm sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.79, for a total value of $83,580.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,954 shares in the company, valued at $1,293,567.66. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 4,000 shares of company stock worth $158,320. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On AdvanSix

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in AdvanSix in the 4th quarter valued at about $264,640,640,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in AdvanSix by 30.1% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in AdvanSix during the first quarter worth approximately $159,000. 83.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AdvanSix Stock Performance

ASIX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AdvanSix in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of AdvanSix from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th.

AdvanSix stock traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 86,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,441. The firm has a market cap of $923.98 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.73 and a beta of 1.84. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. AdvanSix has a twelve month low of $30.69 and a twelve month high of $48.41.

AdvanSix (NYSE:ASIX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 17th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by ($0.30). The business had revenue of $404.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $472.63 million. AdvanSix had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 7.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that AdvanSix will post 4.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AdvanSix Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 16th will be paid a $0.145 dividend. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 15th. AdvanSix’s payout ratio is 11.65%.

AdvanSix Company Profile

Advansix, Inc engages in the development and production of nylon resin products and other additives. The firm’s products include nylon resin, caprolactam, ammonium sulfate fertilizer and chemical intermediates. It offers products to carpet, engineering plastic, food packaging, building and construction, composites, plant nutrition, paints and coating markets.

