Short Interest in AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT) Drops By 18.9%

AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MITT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 202,300 shares, a drop of 18.9% from the April 15th total of 249,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 136,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.5 days. Currently, 1.1% of the shares of the company are sold short.
Institutional Trading of AG Mortgage Investment Trust
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MITT. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 19.0% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 128,900 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $741,000 after buying an additional 20,600 shares in the last quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 8.1% in the first quarter. EMG Holdings L.P. now owns 47,846 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 175.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,633 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 4,222 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP boosted its position in AG Mortgage Investment Trust by 1.3% in the first quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 2,313,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,300,000 after buying an additional 30,437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.66% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
MITT has been the topic of several research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust from $7.75 to $6.50 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Jonestrading restated a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AG Mortgage Investment Trust in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $7.13.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Trading Up 0.2 %
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.53%. AG Mortgage Investment Trust’s payout ratio is currently -38.10%.
AG Mortgage Investment Trust Company Profile
AG Mortgage Investment Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on investing, acquiring, and managing a diversified portfolio of residential mortgage assets, other real estate-related securities and financial assets. The firm conducts its business through the following segments: Securities and Loans and Single-Family Rental Properties.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on AG Mortgage Investment Trust (MITT)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AG Mortgage Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.