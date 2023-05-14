Short Interest in ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO) Declines By 23.9%

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,000,000 shares, a drop of 23.9% from the April 15th total of 3,940,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 282,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 10.6 days. Approximately 17.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on ALX Oncology from $38.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $31.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Lifesci Capital reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, HC Wainwright lowered their target price on ALX Oncology from $65.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.83.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ALX Oncology

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in ALX Oncology by 0.3% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,129,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,705,000 after purchasing an additional 16,013 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 47.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after acquiring an additional 691,410 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 0.5% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,670,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,987,000 after acquiring an additional 8,120 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ALX Oncology by 6.5% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,411,009 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,503,000 after acquiring an additional 86,272 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eventide Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ALX Oncology in the third quarter worth $8,632,000. 89.39% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ALX Oncology Price Performance

ALXO traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $6.53. The stock had a trading volume of 415,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 268,876. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 9.57 and a current ratio of 9.57. The company has a market cap of $266.84 million, a P/E ratio of -2.16 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a fifty day moving average of $5.33 and a 200 day moving average of $8.42. ALX Oncology has a 1 year low of $4.23 and a 1 year high of $15.39.

ALX Oncology (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.91) by $0.16. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ALX Oncology will post -3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.