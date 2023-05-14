Short Interest in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) Increases By 10.9%

Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 502,700 shares, a growth of 10.9% from the April 15th total of 453,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 261,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days. Approximately 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Insider Buying and Selling at Arcosa

In other Arcosa news, Director Ronald J. Gafford sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.65, for a total value of $162,700.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 24,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,715,906.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Arcosa

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Arcosa by 253.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 513 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Arcosa in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 47.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 373 shares in the last quarter. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Arcosa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Arcosa by 41.5% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.88% of the company’s stock.

Arcosa Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ACA stock traded up $0.44 on Friday, hitting $68.89. The company had a trading volume of 165,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 241,396. The firm has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.94 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.40. Arcosa has a twelve month low of $43.52 and a twelve month high of $71.00.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.56. Arcosa had a return on equity of 6.52% and a net margin of 12.47%. The company had revenue of $549.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $499.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.42 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Arcosa will post 2.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Arcosa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Arcosa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.47%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have commented on ACA. DA Davidson increased their target price on Arcosa from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on Arcosa from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

