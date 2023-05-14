Short Interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Grows By 9.8%

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,902,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 121,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after buying an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,242,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after buying an additional 247,274 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 30.2% during the first quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 3,313,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after buying an additional 768,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 443,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 0.6 %

AMBP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,564. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

Ardagh Metal Packaging ( NYSE:AMBP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

