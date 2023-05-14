Short Interest in Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBP) Grows By 9.8%

Posted by on May 14th, 2023

Ardagh Metal Packaging S.A. (NYSE:AMBPGet Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,570,000 shares, a growth of 9.8% from the April 15th total of 3,250,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,750,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.0 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ardagh Metal Packaging

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Ardagh Metal Packaging by 2.1% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,902,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,566,000 after acquiring an additional 121,463 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 1,382.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,682,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,521,000 after buying an additional 4,366,315 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 6.2% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 4,242,635 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,310,000 after buying an additional 247,274 shares during the last quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 30.2% during the first quarter. Boundary Creek Advisors LP now owns 3,313,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,519,000 after buying an additional 768,656 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Ardagh Metal Packaging by 15.9% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 3,227,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,525,000 after buying an additional 443,884 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.04% of the company’s stock.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Trading Down 0.6 %

AMBP stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $3.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 984,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,564. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.64. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.85 and its 200 day moving average price is $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.47. Ardagh Metal Packaging has a 12 month low of $3.44 and a 12 month high of $7.00.

Ardagh Metal Packaging (NYSE:AMBPGet Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01. Ardagh Metal Packaging had a return on equity of 38.08% and a net margin of 3.82%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ardagh Metal Packaging will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.17%. Ardagh Metal Packaging’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 142.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AMBP. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $6.30 to $5.50 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Ardagh Metal Packaging from $4.80 to $4.25 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $5.81.

Ardagh Metal Packaging Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ardagh Metal Packaging SA supplies metal beverage cans in Europe, the United States, and Brazil. Its products are used in various end-use categories, including beer, carbonated soft drinks, energy drinks, hard seltzers, juices, pre-mixed cocktails, teas, sparkling waters, and wine. The company serves beverage producers.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardagh Metal Packaging and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.