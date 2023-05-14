Short Interest in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS) Expands By 40.1%

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 786,300 shares, an increase of 40.1% from the April 15th total of 561,200 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 619,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.3 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On AXIS Capital

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new position in shares of AXIS Capital in the 1st quarter worth $227,000. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 25,300 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 14.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 2,675 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AXIS Capital by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,820,133 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,274,000 after purchasing an additional 190,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MML Investors Services LLC bought a new position in shares of AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $203,000. 92.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AXIS Capital Price Performance

Shares of AXS stock traded down $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.73. The company had a trading volume of 246,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.83. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $55.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.57. AXIS Capital has a 52-week low of $48.32 and a 52-week high of $63.99.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

AXIS Capital ( NYSE:AXS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The insurance provider reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.44. AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 13.34% and a net margin of 4.87%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.84 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that AXIS Capital will post 7.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 29th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.22%. AXIS Capital’s payout ratio is currently 67.43%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on AXS shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AXIS Capital in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. StockNews.com upgraded AXIS Capital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on AXIS Capital from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on AXIS Capital from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of AXIS Capital from $72.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $64.00.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of various insurance, and reinsurance products and services. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment offers property, marine, terrorism, aviation, political risk, professional lines, liability, and accident, and health insurance products.

