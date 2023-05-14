Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Expands By 14.9%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 802,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,226.0 days.
Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance
BOLIF stock remained flat at $34.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.80.
Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Boliden AB (publ) (BOLIF)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.