Short Interest in Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF) Expands By 14.9%

Boliden AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:BOLIF – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 922,600 shares, a growth of 14.9% from the April 15th total of 802,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 9,226.0 days.

Boliden AB (publ) Stock Performance

BOLIF stock remained flat at $34.65 during midday trading on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $38.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.00. Boliden AB has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $43.80.

Get Boliden AB (publ) alerts:

Boliden AB (publ) Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Boliden AB (publ) engages in the exploring, extracting, and processing of base metals and precious metals in Sweden, other Nordic region, Germany, the United Kingdom, the rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Business Area Mines and Business Area Smelters.

Receive News & Ratings for Boliden AB (publ) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boliden AB (publ) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.