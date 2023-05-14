Short Interest in Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS) Expands By 8.8%

Borqs Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:BRQS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,110,000 shares, an increase of 8.8% from the April 15th total of 1,020,000 shares. Approximately 8.8% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.7 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Borqs Technologies

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BRQS. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Borqs Technologies during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Borqs Technologies by 942.0% in the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 350,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 316,453 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Borqs Technologies by 5,297.1% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,225,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $257,000 after purchasing an additional 1,202,440 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.87% of the company’s stock.

Borqs Technologies Price Performance

Shares of BRQS remained flat at $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday. 267,872 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,664,488. Borqs Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $0.19 and a fifty-two week high of $4.68. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.32.

About Borqs Technologies

Borqs Technologies, Inc is a global provider in embedded software and products for the Internet of Things (IoT) providing customizable, differentiated and scalable Android-based smart-connected mobile devices and E2E cloud-service solutions. It engages in the development of android platform solutions, hardware product, and mobile virtual network operator services.

Further Reading

