Short Interest in Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG) Grows By 37.8%

Bragg Gaming Group Inc. (NASDAQ:BRAG – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 179,000 shares, an increase of 37.8% from the April 15th total of 129,900 shares. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 6,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 26.3 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Bragg Gaming Group in a report on Wednesday, March 22nd.

Bragg Gaming Group Trading Down 3.9 %

BRAG stock traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $3.19. The stock had a trading volume of 37,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,421. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $3.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.73. Bragg Gaming Group has a 1-year low of $2.89 and a 1-year high of $7.08. The firm has a market cap of $68.75 million, a P/E ratio of -21.27 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group ( NASDAQ:BRAG Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 21st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by $0.01. Bragg Gaming Group had a negative net margin of 4.04% and a negative return on equity of 4.84%. The company had revenue of $24.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.28 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bragg Gaming Group will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Bragg Gaming Group in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 34,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 17,300 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 10.1% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 250,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 23,000 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 100.0% in the 4th quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 25,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Bragg Gaming Group by 61.7% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 129,516 shares of the company’s stock worth $459,000 after purchasing an additional 49,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.41% of the company’s stock.

About Bragg Gaming Group

Bragg Gaming Group, Inc engages in the operation of a B2B online gaming technology platform and casino content. The firm offers ORYX Gaming, an innovative business to business gaming technology platform and casino content aggregator, and GiveMeSport, a sports media outlet. The company was founded on March 17, 2004 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

