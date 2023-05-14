Short Interest in British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY) Drops By 20.9%

British Land Company Plc (OTCMKTS:BTLCY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 48,700 shares, a decrease of 20.9% from the April 15th total of 61,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 94,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

British Land Stock Performance

Shares of BTLCY traded down $0.20 on Friday, reaching $4.60. The stock had a trading volume of 20,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,378. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day moving average of $5.05. British Land has a twelve month low of $3.54 and a twelve month high of $6.78.

Get British Land alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut British Land from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $463.33.

About British Land

The British Land Co Plc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the ownership, management, financing and development of commercial properties. It operates through the following business segments: Offices, Retail, Canada Water, and Other or unallocated. The Canada water segment comprises of office, retail, residential, leisure, and public spaces to create new urban center for London.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for British Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for British Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.