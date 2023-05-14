Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Increases By 27.9%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 121,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,616. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.

Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3,702.1% in the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 380,214 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,214 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 3,183.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 112,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,086,000 after acquiring an additional 108,973 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 561,476 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,019,000 after acquiring an additional 105,978 shares in the last quarter. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $958,000. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 982,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,334,000 after acquiring an additional 86,040 shares in the last quarter.

Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.

