Short Interest in Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI) Increases By 27.9%

Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (NASDAQ:CHI – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,000 shares, a growth of 27.9% from the April 15th total of 64,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Stock Performance
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $10.52. The stock had a trading volume of 121,634 shares, compared to its average volume of 163,616. Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund has a 52-week low of $9.61 and a 52-week high of $13.00. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day moving average of $11.16.
Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Investors of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a $0.095 dividend. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th.
Institutional Trading of Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
About Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund
Calamos Convertible Opportunities & Income Fund operates as a closed-end investment fund/investment trust. It seeks total return through capital appreciation and current income by investing in a diversified portfolio of convertible securities and high yield fixed income securities. The company was founded on April 17, 2002 and is headquartered in Naperville, IL.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund (CHI)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/8 – 5/12
- An Updraft Is Brewing For DraftKings
- PepsiCo Hits “Sweet Spot” For APAC Growth, Macros Agree
- High-Risk Mullen Automotive Continues To Build Momentum
- 3 Recession-Proof Stocks With Nice Dividends
Receive News & Ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calamos Convertible Opportunities and Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.