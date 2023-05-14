Short Interest in CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB) Declines By 18.4%

CFSB Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFSB – Get Rating) saw a large drop in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a drop of 18.4% from the April 15th total of 3,800 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On CFSB Bancorp

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CFSB. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth $55,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at about $81,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Stilwell Value LLC purchased a new position in CFSB Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $101,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of CFSB Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $148,000. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get CFSB Bancorp alerts:

CFSB Bancorp Price Performance

NASDAQ:CFSB traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $6.55. 469 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,301. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.27. CFSB Bancorp has a one year low of $6.50 and a one year high of $9.68.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CFSB Bancorp Company Profile

Separately, TheStreet cut CFSB Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd.

(Get Rating)

CFSB Bancorp, Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Colonial Federal Savings Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and small businesses. It accepts various deposits, including non-interest-bearing checking accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for CFSB Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CFSB Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.