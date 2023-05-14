Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Grows By 32.0%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,800 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance
Chunghwa Telecom stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. 50,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $44.16.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,475,000 after buying an additional 431,350 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 206,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter worth about $4,325,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,652,000. 2.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
About Chunghwa Telecom
Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.
