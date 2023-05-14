Short Interest in Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT) Grows By 32.0%

Chunghwa Telecom Co., Ltd. (NYSE:CHT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 491,800 shares, an increase of 32.0% from the April 15th total of 372,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 117,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Chunghwa Telecom Stock Performance

Chunghwa Telecom stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $40.45. 50,406 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 120,486. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.38 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.68. Chunghwa Telecom has a one year low of $32.90 and a one year high of $44.16.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chunghwa Telecom

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chunghwa Telecom by 18.8% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,723,138 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $106,475,000 after buying an additional 431,350 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. increased its holdings in Chunghwa Telecom by 152.7% in the 1st quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 340,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $13,330,000 after acquiring an additional 206,020 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom in the 1st quarter worth about $4,325,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in Chunghwa Telecom by 218.9% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 158,476 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,799,000 after acquiring an additional 108,784 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. purchased a new stake in Chunghwa Telecom during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,652,000. 2.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Chunghwa Telecom

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Chunghwa Telecom from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday.

Chunghwa Telecom Co, Ltd. engages in the provision of integrated telecommunication services. It offers domestic & international fixed communication, mobile communication, broadband, Internet services. The Company also provides information and communication technology services; and innovative technology services such as Internet of things and artificial intelligence.

