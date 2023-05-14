Short Interest in Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI) Decreases By 15.0%

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZWI – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,100 shares, a drop of 15.0% from the April 15th total of 6,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 9,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Citizens Community Bancorp

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 806,364 shares of the bank’s stock worth $9,701,000 after buying an additional 20,292 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 670,763 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,135,000 after buying an additional 10,157 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Citizens Community Bancorp by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 435,534 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,581,000 after buying an additional 14,433 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 10.3% during the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 258,753 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,745,000 after purchasing an additional 24,155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Citizens Community Bancorp by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 257,648 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,098,000 after purchasing an additional 1,964 shares in the last quarter. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Citizens Community Bancorp Stock Performance

CZWI stock opened at $7.92 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $82.98 million, a P/E ratio of 4.98 and a beta of 0.90. Citizens Community Bancorp has a 1 year low of $7.80 and a 1 year high of $14.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.93.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Citizens Community Bancorp Company Profile

Several brokerages have commented on CZWI. Citigroup downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Hovde Group downgraded Citizens Community Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $11.50 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th.

Citizens Community Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Citizens Community Federal Bank. It provides commercial, agricultural and consumer banking services. The company was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Eau Claire, WI.

