Short Interest in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC) Rises By 21.2%

Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,260,000 shares, a growth of 21.2% from the April 15th total of 1,040,000 shares. Currently, 2.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 296,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CNXC has been the subject of a number of research reports. TheStreet cut Concentrix from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $165.00 price objective on shares of Concentrix in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Bank of America boosted their target price on Concentrix from $157.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group began coverage on Concentrix in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Concentrix Stock Up 3.7 %

NASDAQ CNXC traded up $3.24 during trading on Friday, reaching $89.74. 640,001 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,051. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 1.76. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $110.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $124.24. Concentrix has a 1 year low of $84.03 and a 1 year high of $163.43.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

Concentrix ( NASDAQ:CNXC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The company reported $2.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.40 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.63 billion. Concentrix had a return on equity of 20.63% and a net margin of 6.42%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Concentrix will post 10.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 9th. Investors of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.23%. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.98%.

Institutional Trading of Concentrix

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CNXC. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Concentrix by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 1,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Concentrix by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,668,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,103,000 after acquiring an additional 35,619 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Concentrix by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,049,000 after acquiring an additional 1,761 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in Concentrix by 168.7% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 14,380 shares during the period. Finally, Aviva PLC acquired a new stake in Concentrix during the 1st quarter worth approximately $593,000. 92.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Concentrix

Concentrix Corporation provides technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services. It also offers customer lifecycle management; customer experience/user experience strategy and design; digital transformation; and voice of the customer and analytics solutions.

