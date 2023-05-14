Short Interest in CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH) Rises By 16.3%

CPS Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 82,100 shares, an increase of 16.3% from the April 15th total of 70,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of CPS Technologies in a research report on Sunday, May 7th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get CPS Technologies alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CPSH. PDT Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CPS Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in CPS Technologies during the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 32.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 22,001 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,420 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 26.5% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 33,583 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 7,031 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in CPS Technologies by 125.4% during the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 35,952 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares during the last quarter. 9.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CPS Technologies Stock Up 0.3 %

NASDAQ CPSH traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $2.95. The stock had a trading volume of 57,082 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,102. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.91. The stock has a market cap of $42.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.67 and a beta of 1.73. CPS Technologies has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $4.21.

CPS Technologies (NASDAQ:CPSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 7th. The electronics maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $6.12 million during the quarter. CPS Technologies had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 14.35%.

About CPS Technologies

(Get Rating)

CPS Technologies Corp. engages in the provision of advanced material solutions to the transportation, automotive, energy, computing or Internet, telecommunications, aerospace, defense, and oil and gas end markets. The firm focuses on the design, manufacture, and sale of custom metal matrix composite components.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for CPS Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPS Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.