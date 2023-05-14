Short Interest in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT) Declines By 44.3%

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. (NASDAQ:CMCT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 120,500 shares, a drop of 44.3% from the April 15th total of 216,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 54,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 1.1% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on CMCT shares. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I increased their price objective on Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. StockNews.com cut Creative Media & Community Trust Co. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Insider Transactions at Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

In other news, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,130.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 9,070,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,720,090.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CIO Shaul Kuba purchased 11,705 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.71 per share, for a total transaction of $55,130.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 9,070,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,720,090.93. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Avraham Shemesh acquired 587,714 shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.50 per share, for a total transaction of $2,644,713.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 9,026,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,617,801. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 651,219 shares of company stock worth $2,932,438 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 41.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Stock Performance

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Blackstone Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Creative Media & Community Trust Co. during the third quarter worth about $475,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 96,084 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,632 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,364 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $480,000 after purchasing an additional 2,533 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Creative Media & Community Trust Co. by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 48,580 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,848 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CMCT stock traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.70. 40,613 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 42,523. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $106.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.03 and a beta of 0.52. Creative Media & Community Trust Co. has a 12-month low of $3.89 and a 12-month high of $7.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.70, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 3.32.

Creative Media & Community Trust Co. Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 30th were issued a dividend of $0.085 per share. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 29th. Creative Media & Community Trust Co.’s payout ratio is -21.94%.

About Creative Media & Community Trust Co.

Creative Media & Community Trust Corp. is a real estate investment trust that seeks to own, operate, and develop premier multifamily and creative office assets in vibrant and emerging communities throughout the United States. It operates through the following segments: Office, Hotel, and Lending. The Office segment consists of the rental of office space and other tenant services, including tenant reimbursements, parking, and storage space rental.

