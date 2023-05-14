Short Interest in Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS) Rises By 21.3%

Cumulus Media Inc. (NASDAQ:CMLS – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,080,000 shares, a growth of 21.3% from the April 15th total of 890,500 shares. Currently, 6.8% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 197,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cumulus Media

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Cumulus Media by 50,874.9% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,979,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975,983 shares in the last quarter. Zazove Associates LLC raised its stake in Cumulus Media by 8.6% in the first quarter. Zazove Associates LLC now owns 1,315,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,855,000 after buying an additional 104,358 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Cumulus Media by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 778,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,873,000 after acquiring an additional 21,617 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 726,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,104,000 after acquiring an additional 20,961 shares during the period. Finally, Beach Point Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Cumulus Media by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Beach Point Capital Management LP now owns 596,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,706,000 after acquiring an additional 47,362 shares during the period. 62.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Cumulus Media alerts:

Cumulus Media Trading Up 11.9 %

NASDAQ:CMLS traded up $0.35 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $3.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 553,797 shares, compared to its average volume of 179,447. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.67. Cumulus Media has a 1 year low of $2.57 and a 1 year high of $14.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.00 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Cumulus Media ( NASDAQ:CMLS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.23. Cumulus Media had a positive return on equity of 1.73% and a negative net margin of 0.47%. The business had revenue of $251.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.05 million. Research analysts expect that Cumulus Media will post -1.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CMLS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of Cumulus Media from $16.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Cumulus Media in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Cumulus Media from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, Barrington Research decreased their price target on Cumulus Media from $14.00 to $11.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 27th.

About Cumulus Media

(Get Rating)

Cumulus Media, Inc engages in the business of radio broadcasting. It operates through the following segments: Radio Station Group, Westwood One and Corporate and Other. The Radio Station Group segment includes the sale of broadcasting time to local, regional, and national advertisers. The Westwood One segment covers the revenues generated through network advertising.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Cumulus Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cumulus Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.