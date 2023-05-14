Short Interest in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS) Decreases By 56.9%

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:DALS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 7,500 shares, a decrease of 56.9% from the April 15th total of 17,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 109,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 244.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,897 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $120,000. Cowen AND Company LLC bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the fourth quarter valued at about $139,000. Spartan Fund Management Inc. increased its holdings in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition by 8.9% in the first quarter. Spartan Fund Management Inc. now owns 16,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $163,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Condor Capital Management bought a new stake in DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $164,000. Institutional investors own 60.57% of the company’s stock.

Get DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition alerts:

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of DALS traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $10.20. 25,088 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,261. DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition has a 1-year low of $9.61 and a 1-year high of $11.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of $10.15 and a 200-day moving average of $10.02.

About DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition

DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify business combination targets in the biotechnology and life science infrastructure sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DA32 Life Science Tech Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.