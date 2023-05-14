Short Interest in EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET) Rises By 29.5%

EBET, Inc. (NASDAQ:EBET – Get Rating) saw a significant growth in short interest during the month of April. As of April 30th, there was short interest totalling 379,400 shares, a growth of 29.5% from the April 15th total of 293,000 shares. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 923,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EBET

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of EBET by 22.2% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 5,415 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of EBET by 13.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 98,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,000 after acquiring an additional 11,342 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of EBET by 10.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 151,754 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,023,000 after acquiring an additional 13,886 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of EBET during the first quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of EBET by 2.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,612,000 after acquiring an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.06% of the company’s stock.

EBET Stock Down 2.1 %

EBET traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $0.29. The company had a trading volume of 224,108 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,027,824. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $0.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.56. EBET has a 12-month low of $0.26 and a 12-month high of $4.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.63.

About EBET

EBET, Inc develops products and operates platforms to provide a real money online gambling experience focused on esports and competitive gaming. The company operates a portfolio of proprietary online casino and sportsbook brands consisting of Karamba, Hopa, Griffon Casino, BetTarget, Dansk777, and GenerationVIP.

